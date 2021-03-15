(CNN) — Un conductor atropelló a «más de ocho personas, peatones», en el centro de San Diego el lunes por la mañana, le dijo a CNN Scott Lockwood, un agente del Departamento de Policía de San Diego. «Posiblemente hay muertes», añadió.
El incidente, informado poco después de las 9 a.m. PDT, ocurrió en la cuadra 1400 de la calle B cerca de San Diego City College. El presunto conductor inicialmente huyó del lugar, pero luego fue detenido, dijo el policía Lockwood.
El Departamento de Bomberos de San Diego está llamando a esto una emergencia médica con varias víctimas y 64 personas están en el lugar respondiendo a la emergencia.
La investigación continúa.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.