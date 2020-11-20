SALEM, OR -- The Salem Statesman Journal is reporting that concerns are growing after COVID-19 outbreaks were discovered at United States mink farms.
This development follows the discovery that a mutant COVID-19 strain was spreading from mink to humans in Denmark.
However, a spokesperson with the Oregon Department of Agriculture said that there is no evidence that animals play a significant role in the spread of COVID-19 to people.
In Wisconsin, about 3,400 farmed mink have died in the last month after contracting the virus. In Utah, about 10,000 mink have died.
Denmark recently announced it would slaughter all 17 million of the mink raised there to prevent the spread of the disease. The cull has led to a political crisis there.
