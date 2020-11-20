SALEM, OR -- The Salem Statesman Journal is reporting that concerns are growing after COVID-19 outbreaks were discovered at United States mink farms. 

This development follows the discovery that a mutant COVID-19 strain was spreading from mink to humans in Denmark. 

However, a spokesperson with the Oregon Department of Agriculture said that there is no evidence that animals play a significant role in the spread of COVID-19 to people. 

In Wisconsin, about 3,400 farmed mink have died in the last month after contracting the virus. In Utah, about 10,000 mink have died. 

Denmark recently announced it would slaughter all 17 million of the mink raised there to prevent the spread of the disease. The cull has led to a political crisis there. 

KCTV5.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, StormTrack5 weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from KCTV5 News. 

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.