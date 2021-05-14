KANSAS CITY, MO -- A competency hearing date is set for June 14th for suspected serial killer Fredrick Scott. Scott is charged with killing six people including five men and one woman.
The homicides started in August of 2016 and ended after Scott’s arrest in August of 2017. Many of the victims were shot on or near the Indian Creek Trail.
On Friday during a hearing held via Webex, Assistant General Counsel for the Missouri Department of Mental Health told a judge that Scott, “pretty much always refuses medication which doesn’t help anyone’s mental status.”
The Missouri Department of Mental Health representative told the court Scott is a priority because, “everyone wants this case to move forward considering the gravity of this case and his behaviors.” Missouri Department of Mental Health doctors will review progress reports and meet with Scott to file an addendum to their original evaluation.
Evaluations from a doctor for Scott’s defense and a doctor from the Missouri Department of Mental Health have provided conflicting mental competency evaluations to the court. Scott’s competency hearing is scheduled for 1:00PM on June 14th.
