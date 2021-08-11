OSAWATOMIE, KS (KCTV) -- The search for a missing teen with autism is growing more and more anxious.
18-year-old Bryant Clancy went missing at about 5:30 a.m. Tuesday. It was supposed to be his first day back at school. Police are increasingly concerned about his well-being in the midst of a heat wave.
Wednesday night, residents crowded around the police chief. They asked who had flashlights. They asked who needed water. They asked the chief if he needed something to eat.
He’d heard that people were gathering at the middle school, along the street where Bryant was last seen at his home. He drove over to do what he could to ensure their efforts to help were done safely.
He shared his concern about the heat. He shared his frustration that they were running out of leads.
“Everybody knows the longer time goes on, the worse this is,” Chief Dave Stuteville told the crowd of about 50 people. “It drives me crazy that we have not found him.”
“Mom is very stressed,” said family friend Wilma Wobker. “She just wants him home.”
Some wanted to search wooded areas. Others suggested getting the permission of homeowners to search boats, campers or cars where he might be hiding. Then they bowed their heads in prayer, a prayer led by a man whose own son had gone missing from his Osawatomie home years ago. His son did not survive.
“I don’t know who this family is, but I know what they’re going through,” the man said during his prayer. “Return this kid safe.”
In this small city, people are experts at coming together in a crisis.
“I’m not surprised at all,” Stuteville said about the crowd. “This is how people react when something like this happens.”
He offered the crowd thanks and words of caution. He urged them to call 911 if they see Bryant but not approach him. He has autism.
“He has autism and most likely is scared and, in some regard, may or may not even want to be found,” Stuteville said.
Tuesday, the fire department’s water rescue team searched three miles of the Marais de Cygnes River, Missouri Search and Rescue brought in three K-9s, Highway Patrol sent up their chopper, and the Sheriff’s Office searched with drones.
Chrissy Rail was gathered with the others Wednesday night in her 4-wheeler.
“We were out 13 hours yesterday,” said Rail, who used to drive Bryant's school bus. “We drove the levees clear around town.”
Tonight she joined a door-to-door effort, asking people if they have doorbell or surveillance cameras to help police, and just generally getting the word out.
“Because a lot of people don’t have social media, they don’t have TVs, so they don’t know,” explained Jenny Weaver, who started a group chat with a map instructing people which routes to hit.
Family friends say Bryant’s mom is staying private, but she’s bolstered by what’s going on around her.
“She knows that everybody’s looking for him,” said Wobker, adding that the effort means a lot to her.
“This is Osawatomie,” Weaver said. “This is what we do.”
Police say Bryant Clancy is 5’10” and 175 pounds. They believe he is wearing sweatpants and a blue windbreaker. They are seeking doorbell and surveillance video to be more certain of what he was wearing and what direction he walked off in. If you know anything that can help, you are asked to call the Miami County Sheriff’s Office at 913-294-3232. If you think you see him in the moment, call 911.
The police chief told the crowd at the middle school that there was a possible sighting earlier Wednesday outside of town, but they don’t know if it was Bryant.
Asked how long they will keep searching, the chief answered simply, “I am not going to stop looking for Bryant.”
