JACKSON COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- “He lost almost 43 years of his life and Missouri is essentially says ‘okay here you go…nothing’”, says Tricia Rojo Bushnell the executive director of the Midwest Innocence Project and Kevin Strickland’s attorney.
Missouri is one of the few states, that doesn’t provide compensation for someone just because they’ve been wrongfully convicted.
Bushnell says only a small amount of wrongfully convicted in Missouri receive compensation.
“Someone that was exonerated by DNA, but not just by DNA evidence, but a specific preceding of DNA evidence and that’s not what happened for Kevin Strickland.
43 years and not a single dime to his name.
“What is the life that he will have at a time that I think most folks his age are thinking about retirement and he’s trying to think how do I begin a life I never had,” says Rojo Bushnell.
To try and help, Tricia and the Missouri Innocence Project, created a go GoFundMe page (https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-kevin-strickland-after-wrongful-conviction)
Thus far it’s raised nearly half a million dollars and such a short period of time.
“Missouri is not going to compensate Kevin Strickland, but it looks like the world is,” says Rojo Bushnell.
Just across state lines, Kansas does provide compensation for the wrongfully convicted.
Back in 2018, it was Tricia and her group that made this law possible, compensation of $65,000 for each year of imprisonment.
In Kevin Strickland’s case, he would have received more than 2 million dollars.
“Money can’t fix what’s broken inside of you, so as much as we talk about compensation it’s necessary it’s very very necessary because we are starting out with nothing, but it doesn’t fix the problem,” says Lamonte McIntyre an exoneree.
McIntyre spent 23 years in prison convicted of a double murder, it wasn’t until 2017, that his conviction was overturned.
The state of Kansas compensated him 1.5 million dollars, but as he’s still trying to get his life back, he has a message for Strickland, who now is in the position he was in nearly 4 years ago.
“I was chasing time thinking I lost so much time, so by thinking that way I stayed out of the moment. I stayed chasing something that I was never going to catch, so my advice to him would be stay in the moment,” says McIntyre.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.