KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --
The Community Blood Center is holding a blood drive in memory of Dr. Julie Ball.
Dr. Ball was a firm believer in donating blood.
She have 56 units before she was diagnosed with cancer.
The blood drive will be from 2:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the disabled veterans building off of Highway 40 in Kansas City.
Those who are eligible and interested in donating blood can make an appointment at this website: https://donate.savealifenow.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/27177
