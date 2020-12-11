(CNN) — Comer en interior de restaurantes en la ciudad de Nueva York estará prohibido a partir del lunes, dijo el gobernador.
La razón se debe al aumento de las hospitalizaciones en la ciudad de Nueva York, dijo Andrew Cuomo.
Seguirá siendo permitido comer al aire libre y pedir comida a domicilio, agregó.
Indoor dining will close in New York City starting Monday. Hospitalizations have not stabilized, and with a rising infection rate and NYC’s density, this means that indoor dining is too high of a risk. Takeout, delivery and outdoor dining will continue. — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) December 11, 2020
El estado está analizando los datos de los comedores interiores para determinar los próximos pasos potenciales en cuanto a comer al interior de restaurantes fuera del área de la ciudad de Nueva York y en las «zonas naranja».
El estado de Nueva York suma en este momento 753.837 casos de covid-19, según cifras de la Universidad Johns Hopkins. En todo Estados Unidos ha habido 15,7 millones de casos y más de 293.000 muertes.
