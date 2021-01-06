KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A months-long gas line replacement in Columbus Park has been frustrating people who live in the historic district.
Kate Barsotti, a member of the Columbus Park Neighborhood Council, has grown tired of the noise. She said many of her neighbors have been having trouble working remotely over the last few months.
"The jackhammering was extreme," she said.
One of her neighbors posted photos on Twitter of construction crews seemingly working in the same spot over the course of several weeks, repeatedly tearing up pavement and replacing it every few weeks.
"You think the work was finished and the next week they'd be at it again," Barsotti said.
Spire Gas, the company working on the lines, said the spot in question sits on top of converging joint lines.
In a statement to KCTV5, a company spokesperson wrote:
"At Spire, we are committed to providing affordable, reliable, clean energy. Our investment in pipeline upgrade infrastructure is an example of that commitment. This work reduces potential leaks and methane emissions from aging systems. For safety reasons, these work areas are covered when crews are not actively working, and may require temporary patching and re-excavation.
If customers have questions about work in their area, we encourage them to visit spireenergy.com/upgrades. We post regular updates with maps and dates of work in our service areas."
