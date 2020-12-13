The Columbus Crew beat the Seattle Sounders on Saturday night to win its second Major League Soccer Cup.
The Crew won 3-0, with Lucas Zelarayan marking two goals and Derrick Etienne scoring one.
This is the second MLS Cup crown for the Crew, which also won in 2008.
Crew head coach Caleb Porter described Zelarayan's performance as "unbelievable," according to MLS.com.
Columbus' Pedro Santos and Darlington Nagbe missed the match after testing positive for Covid-19, MLS.com reported.
Major League Soccer suspended its season in March due to the coronavirus pandemic and resumed play in July.
CNN's Alanne Orjoux reported from Columbus, Ohio, with Kevin Dotson reporting in Atlanta.
