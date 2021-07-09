Colorado Police Sergeant Busts Moves In Dance-Off With Suspect In Minor Disturbance

Click here for updates on this story
PUEBLO, Colorado (KCNC) -- The police department in Pueblo has released bodycam video of a tense situation last week that ended peacefully and with a bit of comic relief. Sgt. Greg Bowen engaged in an impromptu dance-off with a suspect outside a downtown convenience store on June 30.
Bowen had responded to the store to help a fellow officer with a man who was loitering in the parking lot. The man didn’t want to leave, and for some reason he began dancing.
That’s when Bowen made a deal with the suspect. According to the Pueblo Police Department, he said “Look, if I beat you in a dance contest, will you leave?” and the man agreed.
What followed would have been pretty confusing to watch if you were a bystander. Each man, suspect and officer, showed off their dance moves.
Bowen is a good dancer. (He was even a contestant in an event called Dancing With the Pueblo Starz a few years ago.) His moves were apparently too much for the suspect, who just walked away after that.
“He knew that the scene belonged to a superior dancer,” Pueblo police wrote in a Facebook post.
Luckily, the bodycam footage from another officer captured the dance-off. Police released it to the public on Wednesday, with a few minor edits for the audience’s enjoyment that “add a little spice,” according to police.
Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.