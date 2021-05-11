Click here for updates on this story
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) -- A lot of Iowans are planning their summer vacations right now, but no one has plans like Austin Schneider and Seth Varner.
The pair of college students are coming to your town this summer in their quest to visit every single incorporated town in Iowa.
Eric Hanson spoke with Schneider and Varner about their plans for the ultimate Iowa road trip in the latest edition of "This is Iowa."
Learn more about the road trip on the Visit 939 Iowa Facebook page.
