STANDISH, Maine (WBZ) -- A Maine college is cracking down on students not wearing masks on campus. Saint Joseph’s College in Standish is giving $50 tickets to students who violate the school’s face mask requirement.
In the past two weeks, 21 tickets have been written. The school said it is being tough in order to keep in person learning.
“He kind of just saw me slipping without a mask on,” Meyers said. “I had it below my nose and rolled right around to me said, ‘Hate to do this to you, but I got to give you a $50 fine.'”
Oliver Griswold, a spokesperson for the college, said, “We are using all of the tools at our disposal to try to keep COVID off campus.”
The college is defending the fines saying students were given plenty of advance notice about the fines.
