Sorry fans of "The Suite Life of Zack and Cody," but Cole Sprouse has moved on.
The "Riverdale" star appeared on "The Drew Barrymore Show" Tuesday and shared his thoughts on reboots in light of the "Sex and the City" news.
"Reboots are a tricky thing, you know?" he said. "The original shows, when they become successful, sit in this little golden plate of nostalgia and when you modernize it and go back to it, it has the potential to really disenfranchise the original fan base. So it's a very, very touchy thing."
"I'm asked all the time if Dylan (his twin brother and co-star on 'The Suite Life') and I are going to do a 'Suite Life' reboot, and I go, 'No, absolutely not,'" Sprouse said.
"Well then I'll skip the next question," Barrymore said.
