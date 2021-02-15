JOHNSON CO, KS (KCTV5) -- A bridge demolition in Johnson County is halted because of the cold weather.
The work on existing portions of 199th St. bridge over I-35 is postponed because of cold weather.
Northbound and southbound I-35 will eventually be shut down and traffic will be detoured. That affects the following:
- Southbound I-35 onto Exit 210/U.S. 56, then back to I-35 at Wellsville.
- Northbound I-35 onto Exit 198/K-33, then to U.S. 56 back to I-35 at Gardner.
- I-35 will be accessible at the exits within the closed section of I-35, but only away from the bridge demolition at 199th St.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.