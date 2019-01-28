SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — A coroner says an apparently homeless man whose body was found partially covered with snow in a wooded area north of Springfield likely died of the cold.
Greene County Medical Examiner Tom Van De Berg says the man had been dead a few days when some homeless people who were looking for a place to camp discovered his body Thursday behind a Waffle House restaurant.
He was identified Monday as 58-year-old Andrew Rodiger.
The Springfield News-Leader reports that De Berg says there was no sign of obvious injury or foul play. He says that given last week's bitter cold, hypothermia appears to be a cause or contributing factor in the man's death.
