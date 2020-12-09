KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – As the pandemic continues, it becomes more apparent how masks can create challenges for the deaf community. Now a group of people are trying to communicate through coffee.
Micki Keck is an American Sign Language instructor with The Whole Person. She teaches community classes and now ASL for coffee professionals.
She said it is basic customers service to accommodate people who are deaf or hard of hearing.
“At the beginning of COVID, people weren’t patient with masks and they kept trying to talk. I can’t see your voice and they would talk to me like I was the one being rude,” Keck said. “It just got worse so stayed at the places I tended to go to that were welcoming or were willing to try something new. I stayed with what was comfortable for me.”
Keck hosts the classes at Blip Roasters in the West Bottoms.
Blip’s operations manager, Danna Sullentromp, brewed the idea to create a class geared toward baristas with Keck.
“We do have a pretty large customer base who come in who are deaf or hard of hearing, so we realized it was a really important need for us as a community and it’s something I’ve been interested in for a long time,” Sullentromp said.
Keck’s classes are a no-speaking, immersive ASL experience. She said it’s just a starting point for sign language learners, but one that can make a big difference.
“I always tell my community ASL classes it doesn’t matter, I don’t have high expectations, I don’t need you to be an expert signer,” she said. “You just have to be open to communication. That’s the point.”
The 20 spots for the December class filled up within 24 hours of the event posting.
Sullentromp and Keck plan to host more classes in 2021.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.