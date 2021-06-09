Coco Gauff smashes racquet as run at French Open comes to an end against Barbora Krejcikova

Coco Gauff's dream run at the French Open came to an end on Wednesday as she lost in straight sets to Barbora Krejcikova 7-6 (8-6) 6-3.
The 17-year-old was playing in her first grand slam quarterfinal, but trailing 4-0 in the second set, a frustrated Gauff smashed her racquet on the clay court after she double faulted.
Gauff ran her opponent close in the opening set, with Krejcikova needing a dramatic tiebreak to gain the upper hand in the match.
In the second set, the Czech player ramped up the pressure on her younger opponent, winning the first five games without reply.
But the American showed experience to belie her age, saving multiple match points and winning three straight games to make things nervy before Krejcikova claimed the second set's decisive ninth game to reach the semifinals.
More to follow
