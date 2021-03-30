(CNN Español) — El Consejo Nacional Electoral (CNE) de Honduras entregó la madrugada de este martes el boletín con los resultados oficiales del nivel presidencial de las elecciones primarias.
Del oficialista Partido Nacional, el ganador es Nasry Asfura; por el Partido Liberal, Yani Rosenthal, y del Partido Libertad y Refundación, Libre, Xiomara Castro, esposa del expresidente Manuel Zelaya.
Según el boletín, los resultados son en base a más de 2 millones 197 mil votos en 7.960 mesas electorales.
Además, el CNE informó que quedan pendientes de análisis en base a ley las 290 impugnaciones contra los resultados en todos los niveles electivos: presidencia, municipal y legislativo.
