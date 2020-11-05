CLAY COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- The polls closed at 7pm last Tuesday and our election night team went to work. Typically, results trickle in during the evening, but we never received any results from Clay County, Missouri until nearly 10pm when all precinct results arrived nearly simultaneously.
Tiffany Francis, the Democrat Director of Elections said, “we had intentions to get them out sooner. However, we didn't anticipate, you know, the curbside voting was going to go so late.”
Clay County has offered curbside service previously at the polls, but this was the first year it was available at the election office. They were hoping to serve the county’s COVID-19 patients and anyone who had been asked to quarantine by the health department. They also had hospital visits throughout the day to allow patients to vote and had to wait for judges to return with those ballots. Even when all the votes have arrived, the process in which the votes are recorded isn’t easy.
“We have to pull the application, check signatures to make sure the signatures match. We have to look at them to make sure that they qualify to be counted so if it required a notary, then we have to make sure that the ballot was notarized,” said Francis.
In addition to all the in-office work taking place, there was the sheer volume of people wanting to vote causing delays as well. One of the biggest precincts in the county is in Smithville where they have around 4000 registered voters who vote at that precinct. Voters were still in line waiting to vote until almost 9pm.
“With that being one of our bigger precincts we didn't want to release results were while people were still voting. So, we had to wait until we got confirmation from our election judges that the last voter had voted,” said Francis
Tiffany Francis also told KCTV5 there were lessons learned from election night and plans to adjust for future elections saying, “We do intend before the next presidential, obviously, look at our precinct boundaries and see after the census where we can make adjustments to make some of those really big precincts at least half their size so that way voters can be processed faster.
