KANSAS CITY (KCTV 5) – Ahead of the AFC Championship game in Kansas City this weekend the city’s regulated industries department says it will have staff checking in on several bars and restaurants this weekend.
“I’m going to have several folks out this Sunday,” said Regulated Industries Manager Jim Ready. “There’s a real good chance they’re going to be in your business.”
City staff will be watching to see if businesses are following the City’s newly updated Covid-19 order.
“We want everybody to have a great time, but we don’t want these to be super spreader events,” said Ready.
He said the playbook is spelled out for all Kansas Citians on the city website.
The Quaff Bar and Grill manager Steve Fanning said they are taking precautions a step further. They are limiting seating, mandating masks and contact tracing at the door. Everyone who walks in will write their name and number down on paper in case someone tests positive later on.
“Oh yeah, it’s tough. You have to play by the rules,” Fanning said. “You can’t miss with liquor control.”
Ready said if they find violations at businesses this weekend that’s exactly what’s a stake, their liquor license.
