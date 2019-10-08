KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- City leaders on Wednesday will consider a proposal to build a $300,000 traffic light system on a road accessing a Northland Menards.
The city's Transportation, Infrastructure and Operations Committee is set to discuss whether to allocate the money from the city's Capital Improvements Sales Tax fund to fund the project, which city documents say would be completed sometime in the next 10 years. Under the agreement, Menards corporate arm in Wisconsin would give the money to the city for the traffic light system. If it's not completed by 2029, the city would have to return the cost back to Menards.
The project would put a traffic signal system and a protected crosswalk at the intersection of North Green Hills Road and Northwest 90th Street. Northwest 90th Street extends east from North Green Hills Road and leads to Menards just north of Missouri Highway 152.
An Ordinance Fact Sheet attached to the proposal on the City Clerk's website states that the system, when completed, will reduce traffic delays and gas usage.
Editor's note: A previous version of this story omitted Menards' contribution to pay for the traffic light system.
