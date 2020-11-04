City raises bridge near Trump Tower as precaution on election night

Click here for updates on this story
Chicago, IL (WBBM) -- City officials have raised the Wabash Avenue bridge near Trump Tower downtown as a precaution, in anticipation of possible civil unrest on Election Night.
“The Wabash Bridge will be out of service this evening as part of a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of residents,” the city’s Office of Emergency Management and Communications said in a statement.
All other streets, bridges, and CTA stops downtown remain open, according to OEMC. Officials are not planning to raise any other bridges or closing any streets at this point.
Over the summer, the city raised most of the Chicago River bridges downtown on multiple occasions, in response to widespread civil unrest and looting.
Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.