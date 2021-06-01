Click here for updates on this story
MILWAUKEE, Wisconsin (WDJT) -- Starting Tuesday, June 1, people who are fully vaccinated will no longer have to wear masks indoors in Milwaukee. The city's health order officials expired.
The Milwaukee Health Department says they’ve listened to the science and have seen the city’s drop in overall COVID-19 cases.
Businesses and other public spaces can choose to have a mask requirement on their own.
If you are not vaccinated or haven’t gotten your final dose, health leaders encourage you to still wear your mask.
