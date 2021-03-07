INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) --
A city-wide burn ban has been placed in effect beginning Sunday morning at 8:00 a.m. until at least Monday morning at 8:00 a.m. for all outside or open fires (except for residential barbequing).
The ban is a result of high winds and wind gusts over the 24 hour period and the highly combustible condition of leaves and other foliage.
“Extremely combustible vegetation and foliage have created conditions where rapidly moving natural cover fires can occur,” Independence Fire Department’s, Assistant Chief Michael Ditamore said.
“In the interest of community safety, citizens are reminded to properly dispose of smoking materials, fireplace logs and barbeque charcoal by placing them in a metal container after dousing with water.”
