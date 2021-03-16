EUDORA, KS (KCTV) --
The City of Eudora, KDOT, and Deputy Secretary of Transportation Lindsey Douglas are hosting a ceremonial groundbreaking on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.
The groundbreaking will officially kick off the reconstruction project along Church St., through the major commercial district in Eudora.
Eudora received more than $1.2 million from Kansas through the KDOT Cost Share program to help fund the project.
The project will widen Church St., improve infrastructure, replace, and improve sidewalks, and install Eudora’s first traffic signal.
The project is slated to begin on Mar. 22 and will run for six
months, through four difference phases.
The phased construction is designed to minimize traffic congestion and disruption to local businesses.
