Faith in our country is the bedrock of our democracy. My late husband John McCain spoke of falling in love with our country while he was a prisoner in someone else's. America's decency -- our "faith in the wisdom, justice and goodness of its people," he once said, makes America "not just a place, but an idea, a cause worth fighting for." His experience meant he was no longer his own man -- he was his country's.
America has been severely tested many times. This past year, hundreds of thousands of lives were lost to a global pandemic. Hospitals have been overwhelmed, businesses have shuttered. Communities and families have been devastated, their trust eroded by the lies many of their national leaders fed them.
Yet, even in our darkest days, our collective faith endures in adversity. Heroes in all corners of our nation have emerged, connected by our foundational decency, empathy, and compassion for the dignity of our fellow citizens. Like John, Americans rose to the challenge because ours is a cause worth fighting for.
Together, they have fought in service of their fellow man. Health care workers fought around the clock to save lives in ICUs, which many described as war zones. Essential workers have risked their lives keeping our grocery shelves stocked, our public transportation running, and our cities functioning. Educators have invented new ways to keep their students connected and learning. Our neighbors have offered a helping hand, from organizing local food drives to providing childcare and homemade PPE.
No matter how many leaders betrayed our trust, John remained steadfast in his belief that most Americans were fundamentally good and decent people. No matter how many people lost their faith in our country, he continued to believe in our sacred trust to establish self-government as the only moral government. He would never have been dissuaded by angry threats, insurrectionists, false causes, lies, shattered glass or ransacked halls of Congress. No one could ever convince him that Americans weren't capable of living our ideals and making a better world than the one we inherited.
President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris share that faith, and like John, they know it is strengthened by acts of service -- be they on the front lines of this health crisis, on battlefields overseas, in public service, or in simple acts of kindness to our neighbors. Our faith demonstrated through service is paramount to preserving and protecting our democracy.
That's why at this pivotal moment in our history, we're marking a new dawn with a National Day of Service on January 18 -- the day we honor Martin Luther King Jr.'s pursuit of social justice through peaceful action.
The Biden Inaugural Committee is partnering with organizations in every corner of our nation to provide opportunities to serve. By volunteering your time virtually or safely in person, you can take part in this new beginning in America. Just two days before Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are sworn into office, you can donate blood or convalescent plasma at a blood drive hosted by the American Red Cross or contribute to a local food drive. You can share your knowledge through virtual tutoring or write cards thanking our frontline workers. There are many ways to safely participate in this National Day of Service.
Through these acts of service, we will honor not only King but also the Americans who served their fellow man and kept our nation moving forward during this perilous time.
We will not be defined by the few among us who seek darkness through destruction and insurrection. John lived and breathed the idea that is America -- that each of us deserves decency that recognizes our dignity. That our country is only as strong as the respect and compassion we have for one another.
As this dark chapter in our history comes to a tumultuous close, we know there will remain currents that attempt to pull us apart. But as we embark on this new era, we can trust that there are good men and women in every community in this country, as there have been in every American generation, who are making our nation safer, stronger and better.
