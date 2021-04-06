Click here for updates on this story
CINCINNATI (WLWT) -- Cincinnati Zoo's first zoo babies of 2021 are undergoing swim lessons.
The two little blue penguin chicks, Mars and Rover, hatched in January.
The penguins are also called fairy penguins due to their tiny size.
A little penguin torpedoes through the middle of a school of fish, snatching and swallowing prey along the way. Little blue penguins come ashore at night when predators, such as snakes and seagulls, are less active. They nest in burrows, under trees, in rock crevices or in caves.
So, as expected, the two chicks took to the water like pros, zoo officials said.
Visitors can see the chicks in Roo Valley.
