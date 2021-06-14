Click here for updates on this story
PELHAM, New Hampshire (WBZ) -- A New Hampshire police department is searching for a tiny and evasive suspect wanted for burglarizing their station Sunday morning.
Pelham Police shared video of a chipmunk running through the station.
“Unfortunately our station was burglarized this morning. The suspect remains at large. Further updates to follow,” police joked.
Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.