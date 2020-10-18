China is continuing to steadily recover from the economic turmoil caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
The world's second largest economy expanded 4.9% in the July-to-September quarter compared to a year ago, according to government statistics released Monday.
The number was somewhat weaker than expected. Analysts polled by Refinitiv predicted that China would post 5.2% growth.
-- This is a developing story and will be updated.
