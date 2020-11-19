KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV5) The pandemic has driven home the importance of medical research. A new facilty in Kansas City is going to be helping lead some of that research for children.
Today Children's Mercy showed off its new Research Institute. The lab is involved in cutting edge research, turning scientific discoveries into therapies that can help children.
The executive director of the Research Institute Tom Curran gave this example of the kind of work being done, "The new treatment involved taking out the white blood cells, engineering those cells to attack the cancer in a test tube, and put them back into the patient. Up until now, we have collaborated with an organization in Baylor to make this technology possible. Now we will be able to develop it for ourselves and perhaps have new applications to other cancers."
The lab features one of the only pediatric genome centers in the country, for genetic research to help children.
There are already about 280 researchers working for the institute, but there will be a grand opening for the building early next year.
