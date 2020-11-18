KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV5) --
The Chiefs Women’s Organization and GEHA will team up with the non-profit Operation Shower to host a drive-through baby shower for military moms and moms-to-be.
The event will be from 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m. at Arrowhead Stadium.
Over 20 military moms will be at the event.
They are all either active duty themselves or the spouse of a deployed or active duty service member from area bases.
This year’s shower marks the third consecutive year the organization has partnered with Operation Shower.
