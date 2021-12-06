KANSAS CITY, MO – Kansas City Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu surprised ten families with gifts from their wish lists Monday at a holiday dinner with FosterAdopt Connect.
Mathieu kept the surprise a secret. He stayed out of sight until it was time to reveal the gifts. Slowly a big blue curtain opened on a stage at the Plexpod Westport Commons - Medallion Theater revealing stacks of gifts for the children.
The first surprise of night started with autographs and pictures with Tyrann Mathieu following a holiday dinner catered by Joe’s Kansas City Bar-B-Que.
“I thought I was just having dinner here,” eleven-year-old Gabriel said. “Then I saw KC Wolf. Then I saw Tyrann Mathieu and I was shocked.”
The families went on stage after dinner to open their gifts. “Mostly I’m just excited to see these families and hopefully put a smile on their face,” Mathieu said. “You want to see some joy.”
“This is the very first time something like this has happened for our kids who really deserve to have a great Christmas this holiday,” FosterAdopt Connect CEO Lori Ross said. “Very excited Tyrann is stepping up to help in this way.”
Within minutes, the gifts were excitedly unwrapped as children shouted, “look what I got” and held up their toys with big smiles on their faces. “I always think of family. I always think of celebrating,” Mathieu said. “Just trying to give these families an opportunity to experience some of the things I hold close to me.”
The surprise was Mathieu’s second holiday event this year. Last month he teamed up with The Giving Hope KC Food Pantry and Harvesters Community Food Bank to provide turkeys and Thanksgiving meals to 500 families.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.