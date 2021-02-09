KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Chiefs released a statement Tuesday, that Britt Reid has been placed on leave after his involvement in last week's crash leaving one girl in critical condition.
Full statement:
Outside Linebackers Coach Britt Reid has been placed on administrative leave following last Thursday’s multi-vehicle accident. We remain in the process of gathering information on the incident, and we will continue to assist local authorities as requested.
Our focus remains on Ariel Young and her family. We have reached out to the family to offer our support and resources to them during this difficult time, and we will continue to pray for her recovery.
