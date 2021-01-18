KANSAS CITY (KCTV 5) -- Fans went crazy during the opening drive of the Chiefs game yesterday, but none louder than John White in section 316.
“Honestly I saw him throw the ball, and I didn’t think much of it,” said White.
He didn’t think even a Patrick Mahomes’ TD celebration pass could make it up to where he was sitting.
“I had a beverage in one hand,” White said. “We weren’t prepared to catch the ball up there, obviously, in the upper deck.”
In the seconds between the football leaving Mahomes’ hand and hitting White’s fingertips he managed to keep his beer in hand and catch the ball.
White credits the catch to countless hours playing football with his boys Troy and Brayden, who plan to inherit the game ball when they’re old enough.
“Kids, adults, everyone was wanting their picture with it or me,” White said. “It was a great celebrity moment.”
After a hard-fought battle on the field as the game went on, John noticed he couldn’t wait any longer to use the restroom.
“Yeah I had to think about it,” White said. “I was like, 'Can I go the rest of the game?'”
White said he knows Mahomes wasn’t aiming for him but wants to thank him for the joy he brought his family over the last 24 hours.
“Hopefully this is just the first of many touchdowns that we score this post season,” White said.
After talking to White for awhile we found out he was invited last-minute to the game, the seats were shifted because of COVID protocols and he didn’t have to move an inch to catch the pass.
White said his experience was a sort of “serendipity,” not likely to happen again.
