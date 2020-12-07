KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The Kansas City Chiefs won the Super Bowl in February, and as KCTV5 reported one week ago, local hospitals are seeing an increase in births.
Ellen McNamara introduced you to Catelyn and Michael Perez, who are Chiefs season ticket holders. They got engaged on the field at Arrowhead Stadium a few years ago, and were in Miami for the big game.
On Sunday, December 6th, the diehard chiefs fans welcomed their sweet girl into the world. Natalina Rose Perez was born on the day that the team beat the Denver Broncos. The 8 pound, 8 ounce baby already has a lot of Chiefs gear to wear. Welcome to Chiefs Kingdom, Natalina!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.