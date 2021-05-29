Chelsea clinched the Champions League title on Saturday after beating Manchester City 1-0 in the all-English final.
A first-half goal from summer signing Kai Havertz, the most expensive player in Chelsea's history, was enough to earn Thomas Tuchel's side victory in front of thousands of fans at Porto's Estadio Dragao in Portugal.
Meanwhile, Manchester City's wait for European glory continues after making its first final in this season's competition.
Chelsea last won the Champions League in 2012.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.