Click here for updates on this story
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) -- A man in a clown mask was caught stealing catalytic converters from a car dealership in Blaine Monday night, according to a criminal complaint.
Matthew Jacoboski, 43, is charged with possession of burglary or theft tools and first-degree criminal damage to property.
The complaint states police went to Metro Auto Sales in Blaine just after 11 p.m. Monday when someone was seen on camera climbing underneath cars.
Investigators say they found Jacoboski under a car, face shrouded by a clown mask, trying to remove a catalytic converter with a cordless saw.
Police arrested Jacoboski and he admitted they caught him “red handed,” according to the complaint. He had a bag with two catalytic converters in it.
The owner of Metro Auto Sales estimated the damage at $2,400.
Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.