KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) – On Thursday, two Olathe men were charged in a pair of bank robberies where shots were fired and the robbers wore superhero masks.
Michael Shiferaw, 20, and Kenya Breakfield, 21, were charged with two counts of bank robbery.
The first robbery happened on Oct. 31, 2018 at a Wells Fargo Bank in Leawood and the second happened on March 27, 2019 at a Commerce Bank in Roeland Park.
According to documents filed in federal court in Kansas City, Kansas, two robbers entered the Wells Fargo Bank at 2000 West 103rd carrying guns and wearing masks that looked like the comic book and movie character Venom.
Both robbers were carrying guns and threatened bank employees. Before leaving with cash, one of the robbers fired a round from his handgun into the ceiling.
In the Commerce Bank robbery, a single suspect entered the building wearing a Black Panther mask.
He fired a total of four shots while giving orders to bank employees. When he left the bank, he got into a small, black, four-door car.
On March 27, agents set up surveillance at a house in the 1700 block of Lindenwood in Olathe where they spotted Shiferaw and Breakfield.
Agents followed them as they drove to Shiferaw’s house in the 12000 block of Meadow Lane in Olathe.
Later that day, Olathe Police responded to a report of a domestic disturbance at the house.
Shiferaw and Breakfield were arrested with a black backpack full of money and a handgun.
Allegedly, Breakfield took part in the first robbery and drove the getaway car in the second robbery. Both men purchased the masks at a Spencer’s store.
If convicted, they face up to 25 years in federal prison and a fine up to $250,000 on each count.
