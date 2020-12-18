KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Make-A-Wish of Missouri and Kansas is offering a chance to win a Chiefs vs. Chargers Game Package for January 3, 2021 game at Arrowhead. You can buy chances to win the package. One Chance starts at $25. All the proceeds will benefit Kansas and Missouri Make-A-Wish Children.
The Ultimate Chiefs vs. Chargers Experience Package Includes:
* 4 Tickets to Chiefs vs Chargers at Arrowhead (1/3/2021)
* 1 Parking Pass
* Signed Authentic Tony Gonzalez Football
* $100 Gift Certificate to Kansas City Steaks
* Portable Coleman Roadtrip Grill
* Igloo Trailmate Journey 70 Cooler (picture attached)
* 10X10 Red Easy Shade Tent (picture attached)
* Chiefs Tumblers, Koozies & Blanket (picture attached)
Here is the link to buy your chances to win the package.
