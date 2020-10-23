Click here for updates on this story
Centerton, AK (KFSM) -- Centerton Police Department (CPD) needs help identifying a young female who stole a Trump campaign sign from someone's porch.
CPD shared a video from the homeowner's security camera that shows her stealing the sign and quickly running off.
In a Facebook Post, CPD wrote, "I know, some will be okay with it, others will want a trial. Anyways, having trouble identifying this female."
A free $10 Chick-fil-A gift card was offered by CPD as a reward for whoever identifies her first.
If you have any information that can help identify her, you're asked to contact CPD at (479) 795-4431.
