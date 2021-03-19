JACKSON COUNTY, MO (KCTV5) --
Today the CDC changed social distancing guidelines for school classrooms from six feet to three feet.
With the announcement being so new it has been a toss-up regarding what schools in the metro will make the change to three feet.
It was a topic brought up this morning by local doctors,
We reached out to several school districts around the KC metro to see if they will be making the change.
On the Missouri side, we haven’t heard back from Kansas City Public Schools or the Independence School District.
The North Kansas City School District says for right now they won’t change, as they are continuing to follow the guidelines from the Kansas City health department and Clay County, who haven’t announced a change from six feet.
Meanwhile the Lee’s Summit School District says since the start of the year they’ve made it clear to their families that six ft social distancing couldn’t be achieved in most situations when learning in person.
So, they say this change has no impact.
On the Kansas side, KCK Public Schools says they will be making the change, based on the Unified Government Public Health Department guidelines.
They say students in middle and high school will be three feet apart, elementary schools will have pods of 4 to 5 students and be closer together but will be 6 feet from students in other pods.
Shawnee Mission School District says they haven’t decided yet but says the new change does align with guidance they recently received from the Johnson County Department of Health and Children’s Mercy Hospital.
On the Kansas side we also reached out to the Blue Valley School District and Olathe Schools, but they have yet to contact us back about their decision.
