KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says nursing homes across the United States will start vaccinating staff and residents starting December 21st.
Some long term care facilities won't start vaccinating staff and residents until December 28th.
Many nursing homes chose to participate in a program where pharmacy chains like CVS and Walgreens will facilitate the vaccination of both staff and residents.
The Federal Pharmacy Partnership for Long-term Care program will begin December 21st. A CDC spokesperson said more than 1,100 vaccination clinics at nursing homes will begin the vaccinating process.
