KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV)-- Black and Hispanic people are almost three times as likely to die of COVID-19 than white people according to data from the CDC.
In Kansas City Missouri, the death rate for Hispanic and Black people soars high above whites, but white people are more often hospitalized.
The health department website acknowledges the inequity saying “with already less access to healthcare and, more often than not, receipt of lower-quality health care than their white counterparts, Black/African American, Asian, and Hispanic/Latinx residents have more often tested positive for the disease, been hospitalized and have higher death rates due to COVID-19.”
So, will minority populations be a priority to have access to the COVID-19 vaccine?
KCTV5 checked the vaccine plans for both Kansas and Missouri.
Kansas includes “racial and ethnic minority groups” as a critical population, along with people who are 65 and older, or people with disabilities.
The “critical population” group is set to receive the vaccine in phase two, before the general population.
Missouri’s plan is less clear. Their website shows phase two is for “populations at increased risk,” but minorities are not in the list of those included.
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services sent KCTV5 the following statement:
“All allotments of vaccines that Missouri anticipates in the coming weeks will be allocated for Missourians in Phase 1A (patient-facing healthcare workers and long-term care facility residents and staff). The timeline for subsequent phases and the population groups within them will be determined once future allotment information is provided to us by Operation Warp Speed. We are hosting weekly meetings with an advisory committee to ensure equitable distribution, and we also just received further guidance from our federal partners yesterday regarding priority groups for vaccinations (beyond 1A). We are working to define these groups at the state level now, and when this is finalized it will be reflected on our website.”
The CDC guidance on vaccination distribution does recommend that states take vulnerable ethnic minority populations into consideration.
It’s unclear when either state will be moving on to phase two, where people other than healthcare workers will have access to the vaccine.
