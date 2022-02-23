KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The Kansas City Police Department has shared videos in the hopes of identifying suspects who forced their way into a woman's downtown apartment.
Details about when and exactly where this incident happened were not provided, but the police say that the "suspects forced their way into a downtown apartment then kicked open a bedroom door that a woman locked to barricade herself."
Police say the suspects left when the victim started screaming.
The victim does not know these suspects.
The police note that a woman seen in one of the videos is believed to be associated with the suspects and is not the victim.
If you recognize them, you are asked to call the TIPS Hotline anonymously at 816-474-TIPS.
If you recognize these suspects, contact our TIPS hotline anonymously at 816-474-TIPS or visit https://t.co/gULWXwQkBQ. pic.twitter.com/zUvHkPMxET— kcpolice (@kcpolice) February 23, 2022
