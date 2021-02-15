KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Surveillance cameras caught a thief in the act of ripping off a classic car in Kansas City, Missouri.
Friday night, a man stole a vintage 1954 Bentley automobile, driving it right out of the Pech Limousine office garage off of Bannister Road.
The classic Bentley was used for wedding receptions and special occasions. It appears the thief planned this heist.
Surveillance video shows the Bentley being driven into the garage and a man sneaking in behind just before the garage doors close. The culprit can then be seen sneaking into a Jeep and hiding for several hours. After the coast clears, the man jumps into the Bentley and drives off.
In addition to the surveillance video of the crime, the owners of the limousine service say the suspect was dropped off in a white Hybrid Ford Fusion.
If you have any information that could help investigators, call the K-C-P-D at 816-474-TIPS.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.