KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- If you thought “porch pirates” were only a problem during the holidays, think again. A thief was caught in the act recently – not once, but twice -- in Kansas City, Missouri.
Surveillance cameras captured a suspect wearing his Royals gear and a covering over his face.
He is clearly seen stealing a box off a porch and then he runs for the red car he's driving.
Consider the irony. The suspect is wearing an Alex Gordon t-shirt. The homeowner who got ripped off, is named Alex and he is a huge Alex Gordon fan. He even named his cat Gordon.
Alex wasn't home at the time of the porch theft because he was at work in his job as a mailman. Alex said he had just ordered several vinyl records and that’s what was in the box that was swiped.
But, the “Royal” porch pirate was just getting started. A neighbor's ring video shows it is the same guy stealing packages just down the street.
The video shows a clearer look at his red car.
Alex has talked with police and right now it looks like this thief was following a UPS truck and picking off the packages right after they were delivered.
Do you recognize this guy? Call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.
