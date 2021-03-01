Kansas City police are looking for two men in connection with a robbery case and a forgery case.

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Kansas City, Missouri police have surveillance pictures of two guys they'd really like to find and both of them were caught in the act.

Police say the first suspect was wearing a bright, multi-colored coat as he robbed the Dollar General at 551 East 99th Street on Dec. 26. Officers say he had a black handgun with an extended magazine.

The second suspect caught in the act is seen in a surveillance picture wearing a gray hoodie, walking near a white pickup. He's wanted by police because he's a suspect in a forgery that took place on Christmas Eve of 2020.

If you recognize either suspect, you should call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

