KEARNEY, MO (KCTV) -- Police in Kearney, Missouri are hoping you can help them solve a recent burglary.
The suspect was caught in the act by a surveillance camera as he ripped off a home owner. Take a close look at the pictures because the burglar stares straight into the surveillance camera that was in the home owner’s garage.
He's seen wearing a light colored UnderArmour hoodie, and he has facial hair. While he was caught on camera breaking into this garage, Kearney police say they received another report of someone breaking into a garage and stealing items.
If you recognize the suspect... call the Kearney, Missouri police department at 816-903-4750 and ask for Sergeant Ron McEntire.
