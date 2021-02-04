FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -- We are surrounded by cameras. Surveillance cameras, smartphone cameras and even doorbell cameras have become popular.
Nearly every day in the metro those cameras capture a crime as it's happening.
That's why KCTV is debuting "Caught in the Act." We're working with local police and sheriff's departments to bring you the very latest surveillance video of a crime or pictures of a suspect that investigators hope will generate leads from viewers.
"If you get a crime on camera or if you get a suspect fleeing from a scene on camera it's immensely helpful at the onset of an investigation. It provides detectives with leads that help develop the cases sometimes much quicker than it ever would," said Officer Donna Drake with the Kansas City Police Department.
Drake says the key is getting as many people as possible to look at photos of suspects or surveillance video of a crime.
"I was working a case a year or two ago where someone saw a photograph on the news and called the homicide department directly and said, 'I know who that was.' And they sure did, and it helped wrap up a case that had so much violence in it that it was important to get that person off the streets quickly," Drake said.
In December, people in a South Kansas City neighborhood were shocked by rapid gunfire and a barrage of bullets that killed the 21-year-old driver of a Jeep. Investigators had very little to go on until they discovered the shooting was captured by a neighbor's Ring doorbell camera.
While this case is still under investigation, Drake says that video may someday bring a killer to justice.
"To be able to show a jury during a trial a video of the crime occurring or the suspects on video, that's hard to argue with right?" Drake said.
"Caught in the Act" will air every Monday and Wednesday on KCTV5 News at 6 p.m. And who knows, maybe you will see something that could help investigators catch their suspect.
