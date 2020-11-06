Click here for updates on this story
MONUMENT, CO (KCNC) -- Two bobcats tried to attack a dog in Monument, and it was caught on video. It happened in what appears to be the backyard of a home that’s situated right next to a wooded area, and the video was captured by a Ring camera positioned on the back of the house.
In the video, a man is near his dog and suddenly two bobcats sprint from out of the brush onto the grass and right at the dog. The owner yells, and then the bobcats dart away. One of the animals sprints past the camera on the back porch of the home. They both are moving extremely fast in the video.
Officials with Colorado Parks and Wildlife say wildlife often can’t distinguish between wild prey and domestic pets, so it’s a good idea to keep pets close and on a leash.
